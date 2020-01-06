Maharashtra CM likens attack on JNU students to Mumbai terror attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray likened the JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and guaranteed the safety of university students in Maharashtra.

“It (the JNU attack) reminded me of the 26 November attack. There is a need to find the faces behind the cloak,” said Thackeray speaking to reporters at his residence in Mumbai.

He said that students in the State need not worry about their safety. “The State government will not spare anyone who would even try to touch students,” said Thackeray.

However, when asked about Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand on the JNU attack, Thackeray preferred to keep mum. He said that the Centre must probe the matter, arrest culprits and punish them. “I am not going into politics. If the culprits are not punished, then its politics,” he said.

Students from various educational institutes in Maharashtra are holding protest marches across the State to denounce the attack on JNU students. State Minister Jitendra Awhad joined one such protest in Mumbai.

Awhad said that the Modi government was afraid of intellect, and that’s why JNU students were targeted.