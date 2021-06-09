MAHE fee waiver for students who lost sole earning parent to Covid

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to offer full fee waiver to its students who have lost father or mother who were the sole earning member of the family to Covid infection.

The entire course fee will be offered as scholarship across all programmes for the remaining duration of study. MAHE hopes to ensure that such students do not face financial difficulties and will be able to complete their study in time.

HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said the Academy stands by its students and supports them in times of difficulties. “I am sure that this decision of MAHE will help our students financially when they are faced with sudden unfortunate demise of their father or mother who was the sole earning member of the family due to Covid infection.”

Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, said MAHE hopes to give some relief to its students by this decision.