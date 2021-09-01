National

Modi, EC President discuss implications of Afghanistan crisis

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 01, 2021

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch on bilateral matters as well as on the Afghan issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke over telephone with European Council Charles Michel about the recent developments in Afghanistan and implications for the region and the world.

“They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasised the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan

