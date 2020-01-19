Monday will be an action-packed day in Amaravati

Amaravati, the controversial capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is set to see some high-octane action on Monday. The day will begin with a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at 9 am in the backdrop of heightened agitations by farmers and opposition parties.

The State Police has swung into action, taking precautionary measures for the peaceful conduct of the events, a special session of the State Legislative Assembly etc. Since December 17, when Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made the dramatic proposal that Andhra Pradesh would have three capital locations, there has been a steady build-up in agitations and political opposition.

High on the government’s agenda is the approval of the High Power Committee report for the capital, special bills related to repealing the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), creation of regional boards and others related to the three-capital proposal.

This will be followed by the special session of the Legislative Assembly at 11 am to take up capital-related and farmer issues. Though the discussions could be action packed and prolonged, extending to a couple of days, the Jagan government will find it easy to push through decisions as far as numbers are concerned as the ruling YSR Congress has 150 plus seats in the 175 member House.

The YSR Congress party government’s proposal to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam, while confining Amaravati as the legislative capital and making Kurnool a judicial capital, is the most important issue.

The State government set up the high-power committee to study the reports submitted by an expert panel headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao and US-based Boston Consultancy Group for a plan of action on the capital shift in the background of sustained and intensifying opposition in Amaravati and the capital region.

State Information minister Perni Venkataramaiah, one of the committee members, told newspersons that the farmers of Amaravati were given time till January 17 to submit their concerns, suggestions or complaints on the capital.