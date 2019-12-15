New citizenship law insult to Savarkar’s views, says Uddhav Thackeray

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised former ally BJP over allowing persecuted minorities into India under the new citizenship law, saying it is an “insult” to VD Savarkar, who sought to bring land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under “one country”.
Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, Uddhav Thackeray said that issues like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were being raised to “divert attention” of the people from real issues like “lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis”.
He said the CAA is against the principles of Savarkar, a proponent of Hindu rashtravad (nationalism) who is revered by the Sangh Parivar. “Savarkar had demanded bringing land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under one country. Instead of doing that, the BJP-led Central government is simply accepting persecuted minorities into India by defying Savarkar, which is an insult to him,” said Thackeray who heads the Shiv Sena.
The Sindhu or Indus river, which originates in the Tibetan Plateau, runs a course through Ladakh towards the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Hindu Kush ranges, and then flows in a southerly direction along the entire length of Pakistan to merge into the Arabian Sea near the port city of Karachi.
He asked: “Is the CAA based on ideology? What about violence which erupted over it? The CAA is against the views of Savarkar...Instead of trying to corner the Shiv Sena, why is the BJP not aggressive on Savarkar like it is on the citizenship law?”
The Maharashtra Chief Minister said the Shiv Sena’s stand on Savarkar remains unchanged. A day earlier the party had reacted strongly to Rahul Gandhi’s barb against Savarkar. Addressing a Congress rally in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul had rejected the BJP’s demand for an apology over his “rape in India” barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not “Rahul Savarkar”, and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.
When asked about implementation of the CAA in Maharashtra, Thackeray said that will be dependent upon the ruling of the Supreme Court. “We are checking legality of the new law. Some people have challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court. We are waiting to find out whether the new act fits the framework of Constitution or not,” he said. “Our queries on the new law still remain unanswered. We will decide (whether to implement the CAA or not) on the decision of the court,” Thackeray added.
Non-BJP ruled states like Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab have decided against implementing the CAA.
Last week, the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the new law in the Lok Sabha. However, the party later did an about turn and walked out from the Rajya Sabha, apparently after the ruling ally Congress expressed displeasure over the Sena’s stand in the Lower House.
Thackeray said the BJP-led Central government has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the country in the name of persecuted minorities who will be granted Indian citizenship under the new law, and has put the real issue aside.
As per the amended citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.
The passing of new law has stirred protests in Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and other parts of the country. “If minorities were being persecuted in those neighbouring countries, the Central government should have asked those countries why so-called atrocities committed were against them,” he said.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...