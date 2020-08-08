Over 5 lakh street vendors to get a loan of Rs 10,000 each in Telangana

In a bid to help street vendors resume their businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns, the Telangana government has decided to give them a loan ₹10,000 each at a low interest rate. It is planning to extend the scheme to about five lakh street vendors.

All the street vendors need to do is give their business information along with their Aadhaar id to officials that visit them during the survey. The data will be uploaded into a system that can be accessed through an app (application).

“We have begun to enroll them for the low-interest loan scheme. We have enlisted about 2.16 street vendors so far in various urban local bodies,” Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said.

After enrolling them for the scheme, the government will give them identity cards to facilitate loans from banks, a GHMC statement has said.

The Government has issued orders to various government departments, public representatives, Additional Collectors and Commissioners to take part in the survey to identify street vendors.

The Chief Secretary, along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Lokesh Kumar DS visited a Rythu Bazar in Hyderabad and interacted with a few street vendors.