Over 8 crore traders to go on strike on Friday

More than 8 crore traders from over 40,000 business organisations across the country are likely to join the Bharat Vyapar Bandh on Friday to protest against “arbitrary and draconian” amendments in GST rules and to demand tightening of the FDI policy, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

“The Vyapar Bandh has already been supported by the All India Transport Welfare Association, the apex organisation of about one crore transporters, and transport services across the country will remain closed. Several leading national and state level organisations of small scale industries, hawkers, women entrepreneurs, and other sectors of trade have also given their support,” a statement issued by the traders’ body said.

Recent unilateral amendments made in the GST rules giving arbitrary powers to tax authorities to take action against traders has resulted in resentment and anger amongst the community, the statement said.

“Now, any officer can suspend or cancel GST registration number of any trader for any reason. Also the bank account and property of any trader can be confiscated, that too without any show cause notice and no opportunity of hearing. What kind of rule is this? Traders are being denied their fundamental rights,” the statement added.

CAIT has also demanded that a fresh Press Note in the FDI policy be issued replacing the existing one to stop foreign e-commerce companies from “violating laws and continue unethical business practices in their arbitrary manner”.