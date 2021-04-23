People dying due to lack of oxygen, why can’t TN govt take over Vedanta’s unit to produce it: SC

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
People are dying due to lack of oxygen, the Supreme Court said on Friday while questioning the Tamil Nadu government as to why it cannot take over Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, for producing oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.
“We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.
“Somebody should say something concrete because people are dying due to lack of oxygen,” said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S R Bhat.
The apex court was hearing Vedanta’s plea seeking opening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin on the ground that it would produce thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat patients.
Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, referred to the “law and order” situation there and said district collector had gone there today morning to talk to people on the issue.
“There is total lack of confidence there,” he said, adding that 13 persons had lost their lives earlier there.
“Yesterday, you did not told us about the law and order situation. The situation would have been different. Have you filed this on oath,” the bench asked Vaidyanathan, who said he would file an affidavit.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for organisation of affected families, said that state government can take over the unit and produce oxygen.
“We have absolutely no problem if the state of Tamil Nadu take over the plant and produce oxygen,” the bench observed, adding, “Why are they not producing oxygen when people need it”.
“The whole point of this exercise is that people in the country need it (oxygen),” the bench said, adding that Tamil Nadu might have surplus oxygen but the issue is about the whole country.
“The national assets of the country should be equally distributed among the citizens,” the bench said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the country is in “bad need of oxygen” and it is not that every state produces oxygen.
“The Central government is not concerned whether Vedanta runs it or Mr Vaidyanathan’s client runs it. Law and order problem can’t be a ground if people are dying,” Mehta said, adding, “When we have the potential capacity of 1000 tonnes, then why should we not produce it”.
The bench told Mehta, “You don't have to labour on a point which we ourselves hold. There is directive principles of state policy in the Constitution which we are sure Tamil Nadu is aware of”.
Vaidyanathan said the state doesn’t want a situation where there is confrontation and the state government would talk to the Centre on this.
The bench said when people are dying, the state cannot say that it would not produce oxygen due to law and order situation.
The top court, which was informed by Vaidyanathan that he would file an affidavit on the issue, posted the matter for hearing on April 26.
The apex court had Thursday termed the COVID-19 situation as almost a "national emergency" while agreeing to hear Vedanta’s plea seeking opening of its unit at Tuticorin.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vedanta, had Thursday sought urgent hearing of the plea during the day itself and said that people are dying on daily basis and we can produce and supply oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.
The top court had earlier refused to accord early hearing to the plea related to mining major Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.
The apex court on December 2 last year had rejected the interim plea of Vedanta Ltd that it be permitted to inspect its Sterlite copper plant and to operate it for a month to assess the pollution level.
Vedanta had sought handing over of the plant for three months saying it requires two months to start the unit and the company should be allowed to run it for four weeks to ascertain whether its polluting or not.
In August last year, Vedanta had moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of the Tuticorin plant.
The high court had upheld the orders of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) directing closure of the unit in May 2018.
Vedanta had approached the high court in February 2019, seeking to reopen Sterlite plant which was closed following a May 23, 2018 order issued by the TNPCB in the backdrop of violent protests against the unit which left 13 people dead in police firing on May 21 and 22.
It had filed the petition in the high court as suggested by the Supreme Court, which had on February 18, 2019 set aside the National Green Tribunal order that allowed opening of Sterlite plant.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...