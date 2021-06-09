Petronet shelves $2.5-b Tellurian deal; seeks supplies from Qatar

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
An initial non-binding agreement for Petronet LNG Ltd to invest $2.5 billion in US energy upstart Tellurian’s LNG project in Louisiana in return for gas supplies for 40 years has lapsed, the CEO of the Indian firm said on Wednesday.
The deal, which was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Houston in September 2019, was billed as one of the largest foreign investments in the US to ship shale gas abroad.
Also read: Petronet LNG plans bunkering services to ocean going ships from its Kochi terminal
Petronet, India’s largest gas importer, has opened talks with suppliers such as Qatar for sourcing natural gas in its liquid form (LNG) to meet the growing energy needs of the country, its Managing Director & CEO AK Singh told reporters on a call.
The firm’s long-term deal to import 7.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar ends in March 2028, and the company has time till December 2023, to decide on extending it, he said.
Petronet had on September 21, 2019, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for purchase of up to five mtpa of LNG from Tellurian Inc’s proposed Driftwood LNG terminal for 40 years. The deal was concurrent with Petronet making an equity investment of $2.5 billion for an 18 per cent stake in Driftwood.
“The MoU was not extended. As of today, there is no MoU with us,” Petronet Managing Director & CEO AK Singh told reporters on a call.
The initial pact, he said, has expired.
The September MoU contemplated the conclusion of the transaction by March 31, 2020, but the timeline was first extended to May 31, 2020, and then to December 31, 2020.
Asked about the reasons for the non-conclusion of the deal or the MoU not being extended, Singh said this was not because of Petronet.
“We did not get a request from their (Tellurian’s) side for an extension,” he said but refused to elaborate.
In November last year, the firm's Director-Finance VK Mishra had stated that LNG was available at throwaway prices and “there appears to be no need to invest in liquefication terminals (which convert gas into LNG).” Petronet’s promoters too had questioned the rationale of making an equity investment and locking in such large volumes from one supplier for a 40-year period.
To satisfy promoters as well as test if LNG from Tellurian would be competitive, Petronet invited bids to buy one mtpa of LNG for 10 years, officials aware of the matter said.
Tellurian was among the 13 suppliers that quoted in the tender but did not meet price expectations.
Singh said India needs suppliers who can meet the price expectations of users.
Some sectors are price-sensitive like the power which can afford a gas price of no more than $5-6 per million British thermal unit against the current market rate of $10, he said, adding where ever LNG replaces liquid fuel, price isn’t an issue but viability becomes an issue when it has to compete with renewable energy sources.
LNG in the transport sector could be an option as it can afford the current rates, he said.
"We are in discussions with suppliers like Qatar for additional LNG volumes," he said adding Petronet is expanding capacity of the Dahej LNG terminal by five mtpa, planning a new east coast terminal and there was unused capacity available at its Kochi terminal too.
Singh said gas demand in India, which got severely impacted due to lockdowns imposed in several parts of the country to curb the second wave of Covid-19 infections, is likely to bounce back this fiscal.
Also read: Cargo volumes at dozen major ports grew by 31.23% during April-May to 121.976 million tonnes
Petronet managed to sell gas it imports on long-term contracts barring one cargo (shipload) which was deferred to June, but short-term or purchases from the spot market were impacted because of lack of demand, he said.
The firm's 17.5-mtpa a year import terminal at Dahej in Gujarat operated at about 80 per cent capacity in April/May and has now recovered to 87 per cent in the current month and will reach pre-Covid-19 levels later this year, he said.
The five million-mtpa Kochi import terminal in Kerala is able to use only 1.5 mtpacapacity in the absence of pipelines to take the fuel to consumers.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...