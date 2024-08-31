Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that quicker decisions in cases related to violence against women will give them greater assurance of their safety. This remark has come at a time when the entire nation is in anger over the alleged brutal rape and murder of a lady medico in Kolkata and the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in Thane.

In his address after inaugurating the National Conference of District Judiciary here, he emphasized that atrocities against women and the safety of children were serious concerns in today’s society. He highlighted that many strict legislations were enacted for women’s safety in the country. He added that in 2019, the government had planned to establish fast-track special courts. Explaining further, he said that there was a provision for a deposition centre for important witnesses under the fast-track special courts.

Fast-track special courts

He further emphasised the important role of District Monitoring Committees under fast-track special courts, consisting of the District Judge, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. He added that the committee’s role was important in creating coordination between various aspects of the Criminal Justice System. He stressed the need to make these committees more active. “The quicker the decisions in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater will be the assurance of safety for half the population,” he said.

Judiciary’s role in women’s protection

Modi also said that the judiciary is considered a guardian of the Constitution and that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have lived up to the responsibility. Addressing in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Modi said the people of India have never shown any distrust of the Supreme Court or the judiciary. Describing the imposition of the Emergency as a “dark” period, the prime minister said the judiciary played a key role in upholding fundamental rights.

On matters of national security, Modi said the judiciary has protected national integrity by keeping national interests paramount. He highlighted the crucial role of policies and laws and infrastructural and technological advancements in the nation’s transformational journey. Referring to the new Indian judicial system in the form of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prime Minister said: “The spirit of these laws is ‘Citizen First, Dignity First and Justice First’.”

He pointed out that India’s criminal laws have been freed from the colonial mindset of rulers and slaves. He gave the example of repealing a colonial-era law like sedition. Throwing light on the idea behind the Nyaya Sanhita to not punish citizens but to protect them, PM Modi mentioned the implementation of stricter laws for crimes against women and children and provisions of community service for punishment for minor crimes for the first time.

Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita

He also discussed Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and said that electronic and digital records have been recognised as evidence under the new laws. He mentioned the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and said that a system is in place to send summons electronically to reduce the burden of pending cases on the judiciary.