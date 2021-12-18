PM Modi to lay the foundation of Ganga Expressway project: Here’s all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 549 km long six lane Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Cost of the project

The Ganga expressway project is to be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.

Longest Expressway in UP

According to a PIB release, The Ganga Expressway will be the longest one in Uttar Pradesh which connects the western and easter regions of the state.

The 549 km long six lane expressway will start near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. The expressway will also pass-through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

A 3.5 km long air strip for assisting emergency takeoff and landing of Air Force planes will be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway, the release added.

The Ganga Expressway is also said to benefit multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc.