Polls: BJP takes lead in Gujarat, MP, UP

Manipur Polls update:

The ruling BJP in Manipur is ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each. The election for the bypolls were held on November 7.

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh has a slim lead of 268 votes over his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People’s Party in the Wangoi seat, according to early trends. In Saitu constituency, BJP's Ngamthang Haokip was ahead Congress' Lamtinthang Haokip by 1,827 votes, as per the ECI website.

Congress candidate Moirangthem Hemanta Singh is ahead of BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh by 675 votes in the Wangjing Tentha seat. In the Liong seat, Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest rival Independent candidate Mohd. Abdul Nasir by 1,992 votes.

UP Polls update:

The BJP was leading in four seats and trailing in two others as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week, progressed on Tuesday.

Of the seven seats, the BJP -- which held six -- is leading in four, while Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent candidates in one each by margins varying from 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

BJP’s Usha Sirohi is leading in Bulandshahr, while Prem Pal Dhangar is leading from Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar from Bangarmau and Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi from Deoria. SP’s Javed Abbas is leading from Naugawan Sadat and BSP’s Kuldeep Shankhwar from Ghatampur. Independent Dhananjay Singh is leading from Malhani seat.

Significantly, the BJP is trailing in seats held by UP ministers Chetan Chauhan (Navgawan Sadat) and Kamla Rani Varun (Ghatampur), while the SP was trailing in Malhani. (PTI)

MP Polls update:

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in five seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.

BJP candidates are leading in 14 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while the Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies.

BSP’s Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 5,668 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Badnawar, Mungaoli, Suwasara, Ashok Nagar, Bamori, Anuppur, Bada Malhara, Nepanagar, Surkhi, Gohad, Sanchi, Agar, and Mandhata. (PTI)

Counting votes-- MP, UP, Gujarat, Manipur

The BJP is leading in seven of the eight seats in the Gujarat Assembly and Congress is leading in one seat, the Election Commission website shows.

In Madhya Pradesh where by polls were held for 28 Assembly seats results are currently available for 13, wherein BJP is leading in 11 and the Congress in the remaining two seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, by elections were held for seven Assembly seats but currently trends are available for five seats with BJP leading in three, and the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leading in one each.

In Manipur trends are available for one of the five Assembly constituencies where the Congress is currently leading while in Nagaland results are available for one of the two Assembly seats in which an Independent candidate is ahead.

In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal is leading in one of the two Assembly constituency for which results are currently available.