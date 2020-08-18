Prakash Ambedkar’s party backs Vishwa Varkari Sena's demand for reopening large temples in Maharashtra

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, has backed the Vishwa Varkari Sena's demand for reopening of all large temples in Maharashtra and permission to perform bhajans.

Sadhus of the Warkari sect, as well as Chiefs of the various temple institutions, are going to hold a big agitation in Pandharpur town on August 31, against the continued lockdown of large temples in the state.

The pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solāpur district is an important religious centre in Maharashtra. The main attraction of the town is the Vittal temple, which draws millions of devotees every year. But this year due to the Corona pandemic the temple has been shut.

VBA in a media statement said that the lockdown in the state has led to the loss of livelihood. Therefore VBA has been opposing the continued lockdown of certain activities. Due to the past agitation by VBA, the pressure on the administration increased, and soon it led to district and city bus services to restart their operations. Now, a big agitation will be organized at Pandharpur on August 31 to open temples in the state, where Ambedkar would be present to show solidarity with members of the Vishwa Varkari Sena, the statement said.

VBA has emerged as an alternative to the various factions of the Republic Party Party. On many social issues, Prakash Ambedkar, who is the grandson of B. R. Ambedkar has taken many stern political positions, which has won him new followers.