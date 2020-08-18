Prakash Ambedkar’s party backs Vishwa Varkari Sena's demand for reopening large temples in Maharashtra

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, has backed the Vishwa Varkari Sena's demand for reopening of all large temples in Maharashtra and permission to perform bhajans.
Sadhus of the Warkari sect, as well as Chiefs of the various temple institutions, are going to hold a big agitation in Pandharpur town on August 31, against the continued lockdown of large temples in the state.
The pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solāpur district is an important religious centre in Maharashtra. The main attraction of the town is the Vittal temple, which draws millions of devotees every year. But this year due to the Corona pandemic the temple has been shut.
VBA in a media statement said that the lockdown in the state has led to the loss of livelihood. Therefore VBA has been opposing the continued lockdown of certain activities. Due to the past agitation by VBA, the pressure on the administration increased, and soon it led to district and city bus services to restart their operations. Now, a big agitation will be organized at Pandharpur on August 31 to open temples in the state, where Ambedkar would be present to show solidarity with members of the Vishwa Varkari Sena, the statement said.
VBA has emerged as an alternative to the various factions of the Republic Party Party. On many social issues, Prakash Ambedkar, who is the grandson of B. R. Ambedkar has taken many stern political positions, which has won him new followers.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...