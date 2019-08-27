Priyanka joins protest in Raebareli against proposal to privatise coach factory

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday threw her weight behind the unions that are protesting against the Modi government’s proposal to corporatise production units of Indian Railways, by joining an agitation in Raebareli, a constituency represented by her mother and Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi.

After visiting the Modern Rail Coach Factory, she said it is a symbol of the sacrifice by farmers and struggles of people. “Thousands of families got employment in this factory. The BJP government has taken the first step to corporatise the company. We stand with employees and workers. The Congress will fight against this move in Parliament and on the streets,” she said.

Earlier this year, the All-India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF) had said that the Raebareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) was slated to make 2,158 coaches, tripling its production in just two years. Also, the MCF has turned out top quality coaches at almost half the cost at which they were imported, said the AIRF.

The AIRF, the largest union of Indian Railways, had wondered whether just converting production units into corporates will result in any “performance-related” improvement.

Recently, the Indian Railways considered a proposal to spin off all the production units into a single rolling stock company. The AIRF is seeking financial and functional autonomy to all the production units so that the respective management and workforce can evolve best practices and procedures to make the units highly competitive.