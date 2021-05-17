Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that Modi was “nowhere in sight when needed”.
“There’s a lot common between PM Cares ventilator and the PM himself:
- too much false PR
- don’t do their respective jobs
- nowhere in sight when needed!” tweeted Gandhi.
Also read: Human lives matter, consider lockdown: Rahul to Modi
The Congress leader also replaced his photo on his twitter handle with a poster questioning the Prime Minister about vaccines.
On Sunday, Gandhi had also dared the police to arrest him for posting the poster on his handle.
Over the past couple of days, the Delhi Police had registered several first information reports (FIRs) against the public for allegedly putting those posters that read: “*Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?* (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?)”
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was among the first Opposition leaders who had dared the Delhi Police to act against him and had put up the poster outside his residence on Sunday.
Also read: Congress-BJP battle over Covid escalates
“Twice before, India's global standing was jolted — food & forex crises. But we recovered. In 60s, Indira Gandhi pushed Green Revolution & in ’91 Narasimha Rao & Manmohan Singh launched economic reforms. Now, we have only self-promotion, slogans & positivity sermons. This won’t do!” Ramesh said in a fresh tweet.
