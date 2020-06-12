Rajasthan: Cong accuses BJP of horse trading

BJP, however, has denied all the charges. Party state unit president Satish Punia retorted that Gehlot is “speaking as if he lost his mental balance.”

Gehlot claimed the poll was delayed for ensuring horse trading. “The BJP is murdering democracy in the country. Just two people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are taking decisions for the whole country. People will understand who is standing with those who suffer,” he added.

Congress’ media-in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who also met MLAs along with Venugopal at a resort in Jaipur, charged repeated “assassination of public mandate” has become the BJP’s character. “The BJP’s conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed. The Congress MLAs are fearless, therefore, they are not going to fall into any temptation and the BJP will get the ‘right reply’ through democracy,” he said.

Representing the Congress high command, party’s general secretary and candidate for Rajya Sabha from the State KC Venugopal held discussions with the MLAs. Indications are that the Congress has managed the crisis so that there is no imminent threat to the Gehlot Government. The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats from the State is scheduled on June 19. Apart from Venugopal, Neeraj Dangi is the Congress’s candidate for the second seat. The BJP has fielded two candidates -- Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat -- for the three vacant seats. The Congress alleged that by fielding a second candidate, the BJP was trying to destabilise the Government.

The BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress-run government in Rajasthan by poaching MLAs, alleged the Congress. Addressing reporters in Jaipur on Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP leadership is focussed more on politics than on containing Covid-19.

