‘Steps needed to prevent harassment of women at Covid centres’

Urgent measures need to be taken to prevent all forms of harassment of women at Covid Centers in Maharashtra. Also, it is necessary to immediately appoint a chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission to hear the complaints of the women, said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, while interacting with mediapersons today.

Stating that she had visited Mumbai two days ago to hear cases related to women in the state, Sharma said a number of cases were pending as the chairmanship of the State Women's Commission was vacant. Also, 11 cases of rape and molestation at the Covid Center were brought to the notice of the Central Commission for Women.

Accordingly, information has been sought from senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of the State and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The state government said it has standardised procedures to prevent incidents of harassment at the centres. Along with SOP, other measures also need to be strictly followed.

She said the existing centres were working well to provide assistance and counselling in cases of violence against women and there is a need to set up such centres in the remaining 19 districts of the state.