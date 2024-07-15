The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has increased the power tariff by 4.83 per cent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users from July 1. This revision follows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation-linked tariff revision approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) in 2022 for FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27.

According to the TNERC order dated July 15, 2024, the escalation rate of the CPI from April 2023 to April 2024 was considered, resulting in a 4.83% increase in the tariff, effective from July 1, 2024. This rate applies to both energy charges and fixed charges.

K E Raghunathan, National Chairman of the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, expressed concern over the hike, stating, “The hike in EB Tariff was expected as per the TNERC order in 2022 on an annual basis. However, with MSMEs in the state already struggling and disappearing, this hike should have been averted at any cost. Despite multiple stages of protests and petitions to reverse fixed charges, the state government has not been able to resolve this issue.

“Even though the tariff increase is only about Rs. 0.35 per unit, it will not be taken lightly in the industry,” he added.