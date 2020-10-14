‘Tamil Nadu leads in e-Governance, IT, BPM exports’

Tamil Nadu has been a leader in terms of e-Governance, IT & BPM exports. The number of SAAS (Software as a Service) companies from the State recognised at the world level are attracting investments at a global level and creating employment opportunities, said RB Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology.

Inaugurating the International Conference Global Technology Forum 2020 (GTF 2020) organised by the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, the minister said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu signed MoUs worth more than ₹20,000 crore.

The State also launched Blockchain policy; Ethical AI and Cyber Security policy to ensure that Digital is also safe and ethical in terms of adoption. The State has already come out with a start-up and innovation policy and has come out with a fund of funds as well for supporting the start-up ecosystem, he said.

Tamil Nadu has always been in the forefront on new initiatives in this regard and is also gaining new momentum on the back of supportive policies of the Government, continuous infrastructure upgrades and inward migration of working population responding to the increasing employment opportunities, he said.

IT Secretary Hans Raj Verma said the State Chief Minister has given a mandate to the IT department that the youth are equipped with the future skills. With this background, GTF2020 assumes tremendous significance. “We need to create more ecosystems that ensure that the aspirations of the youth are met. We have to think ahead to make the skills in demand available for every youth of the country,” he said.

GTF2020, a virtual conference, will hosts four IT conferences for five days of comprising 30 keynote speakers from across the globe; ten deep-dive technical tutorials; power panel discussion and 300+ technical research paper presentations in emerging technologies, including AI, Automation, IoT, Sensors, Communication system and Hybrid Vehicles.