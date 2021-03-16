Telangana Budget on March 18

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the State’s Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly on March 18. The House will initiate discussion on the Budget on March 20.

The discussion on grants and other business and Bill would be held from March 23 to 25, while the Appropriation Bill would be taken up for discussion on March 26, the last day of the session.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, who addressed the joint session of the Budget session on Monday, has pegged the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at ₹9.78-lakh crore for the financial year 2020-21 against ₹9.69-lakh crore in the previous year.

Harish Rao presented a ₹1.83-lakh crore Budget for the year 2020-21, which was more than ₹40,000 crore bigger than the previous year Budget.

The State’s finances were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. The State’s revenues plummeted to almost zero as economic activity came to a standstill.

Though the State’s finances are limping back to normalcy as economic activity revives, it is faced with the challenge of implementingthe Pay Revision Commission’s recommendations in this financial year.