Telangana Chief Minister A Reventh Reddy inaugurated Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages’ (HCCB) state-of-the-art greenfield factory at Banda Thimmapur in Siddipet, Telangana, on Monday.

The factory, built on 49 acres, has a total planned investment of ₹2,091 crore, of which ₹1,409 crore has already been utilised for the current phase. The facility operates seven advanced production lines and is poised to generate direct and indirect employment for 410 individuals.

“HCCB’s investment in Banda Thimmapur underscores Telangana’s appeal as a hub for global industrial investments. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for business growth. We commend HCCB for its holistic approach, which will bring jobs, uplift communities, and contribute significantly to the region’s development,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said: “This state-of-the-art factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with sustainable practices, positioning it as a benchmark in our industry.’‘

This is HCCB’s second factory in Telangana, complementing its existing factory in Ameenpur, Sangareddy District. Together, they underline HCCB’s substantial presence in Telangana with a combined investment of ₹3,798 crores and employment for over 1,000 individuals.