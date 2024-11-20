The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has called for the establishment of a government-run ride-hailing app to provide an alternative to private platforms. It also demanded the government to bring out legislation to protect the rights of gig and platform workers, and create a Welfare Board to provide social security benefits, fair wages, and transparent fare regulation.

TGPWU Founder and President, Shaik Salauddin, called upon the State government to prioritise the drafting and introduction of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Rights and Welfare) Bill, 2024.

He said the bill would become a model for other States, setting a precedent for the protection and empowerment of gig workers across the country. “The Congress government in Telangana will lead by example by creating a robust and inclusive framework to ensure sustainable livelihoods for gig and platform workers,” he said.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to adopt a comprehensive policy for gig and platform workers.

Stating that the Congress party made promises to 4.2 lakh gig and platform workers in the State, he felt that there was a need for public consultations, as suggested by the Congress leader, and expressed the union’s willingness to actively participate in shaping the policy.