Telangana Government will release the job calendar soon to regularly fill the vacancies in the Government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking in an interactive programme on `Quality Engineering Education in Telangana’ organised at JNTU , Hyderabad campus here on Saturday, Reddy said ``The State Government will issue job notifications and fill the posts every year on the lines of UPSC.’‘

The delay and irregularities in the recruitment of State Government posts was a political issue in the assembly elections last year and issue of a job calendar was one of the pre-poll promises of the ruling Congress Party.

Group 1 Exam

Referring to the demand by a section of job aspirants to allow candidates in 1:100 ratio for the Group 1 Mains exams to be held in October, the Chief Minister said it would lead to legal problems and the courts might scrap the whole recruitment process as 1:50 candidates were to be allowed for Main Examination of the recruitment as prescribed in the notification.

The State Government had also made all arrangements for the mains and the Main exams would have to be postponed in additional candidates were allowed to appear for Mains exams at the current juncture, Reddy said.

The engineering colleges should not become a factory of generating unemployed youth. The Colleges should strive hard to provide employment and build the country’s future, Reddy said, adding that the State government was ready to extend all possible help to the institutions.

Engineering

The engineering colleges should not confine to only creating jobs but also intellectuals for the country. Apart from computer science, the colleges should also promote all types of courses like Civil and mechanical engineering, he added.

“As part of a skill development programme, the government has already taken up a project to upgrade the government owned ITIs in collaboration with Tata company at the cost of ₹2400 crore. The State Government will also launch Skill development University for youth soon,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

Artificial intelligence is set to dominate the world after IT and Pharma. The Telangana state will be developed to compete with the world. “My Government will take all decisions to benefit the unemployed youth. Government will conduct examinations as per the notifications issued. Unemployed youth fought for jobs in the last 10 years,’‘ Reddy added.