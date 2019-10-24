Telangana Rashtra Samithi wins Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has won the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection as its candidate S Saidi Reddy defeated his Congress rival N Padmavathi with majority of over 43,000 votes.
The TRS candidate, who lost the earlier election with a difference of 7,000 votes, was polled 1,12,796 votes. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party candidates lost their deposits.
Though the TRS has huge strength in the Assembly with 110 legislators in the 119-member Assembly, the Huzurnagar victory brings cheers to TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is facing one of the first challenge in the form of strike by 50,000 employees of the Road Transport Corporation.
“It means a lot for us. It will act as a tonic to us,” the Chief Minister said, reacting to the bypoll results.
Losing this seat to the ruling party will be a huge embarrassment to the Congress.
The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy after he won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha election.The Congress fielded his wife Padmavathi in a bid to retain the seat that always voted for Congress.
It's a loss of face to the BJP, which has been trying to emerge as an alternative to the TRS in the State, too. The party was just polled 2,621. The TDP candidate, Chava Kiranmayi, was polled about 1,827 votes.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism