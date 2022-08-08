hamburger

The Daily Dose: August 8, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | August 08 | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been approved by Japan as a booster dose for travellers

After riding the Covid-19 wave for two years, the Nifty Pharma has become the second worst-performing index for this year so far

#World-beating toys: Covid-induced supply disruptions ramped up the cost of imported Chinese toys, rendering Indian toys more competitive in the domestic market. But perhaps the biggest game-changer on the toy import scene was the sharp increase in basic customs duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent on most imported toys (wheeled toys, dolls, puzzles and recreational models) since February 2020.

Also Read
Toy story

#Tax exemptions: Finance Ministry has notified conditions for tax exemption of sums received for Covid-19 treatment or on demise due to pandemic. However experts are not sure on how to avail the benefits as due dates for filing revised returns for last two assessment years are already over.

Also Read
CBDT notifies conditions for tax exemption on Covid-19 treatment aid

#Greenlight in Japan: Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, has been approved by Japan as a booster dose for travellers.

Also Read
Japan approves Covaxin as a booster dose for travellers

#Charting the course ahead: After outperforming and riding the Covid-19 wave for two years (2020 and 2021), the Nifty Pharma index has become the second worst-performing index for this year so far. It is down 9 per cent.

Also Read
What charts say about 6 key sectors and how to play them

#Tech to reduce cost: In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic which affected the aviation industry most adversely, the deployment of blockchain technology will help reduce costs through better information gathering, enhance overall efficiency, enable better maintenance, and help diagnose potential problems, says this article.

Also Read
Blockchain: Piloting the future of aviation

#No salary: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani for the second year in a row drew no salary from his flagship firm, Reliance Industries in the last fiscal as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and economy.

Also Read
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row

#Health@75: Several activities were initiated by the Centre to celebrate 75 years of Independence, including a campaign for free precautionary doses against Covid-19, for adults, over 75 days. Previous speeches made by the Prime Minister on August 15th have mentioned the digital health mission, acknowledged health workers and so on.

This year, Independence Day comes as India deals with the twin international concerns of Covid-19 and monkey pox.

Also Read
Coming Up: Health @75
Published on August 08, 2022
