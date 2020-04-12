Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 64

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of such cases in the State to 64, a top official said.
Of the three, one is a 16-year-old girl from Nawada and the other two are men, aged 40 and 63, from Begusarai district, Sanjay Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the State Health Department, said on Saturday, adding that officials were trying to trace those who came in contact with them.
Earlier on Saturday, a 45-year-old man, also from Nawada, was found to have contracted Covid-19. Bihar has reported one death so far, while 18 have recovered from the disease.
A 38-year-old man from Munger, with a travel history to Qatar, had died at AIIMS, Patna, on March 21. Test reports, confirming that he was Covid 19- positive, arrived a day after his death.
According to the State Health Society’s bulletin, issued on late on Saturday, 6,250 samples have been examined so far, of which 6,182 tested negative and four have been rejected.
Siwan, which has been identified as a hotspot for Covid-19, has accounted for 29 cases, followed by Munger and Begusarai with seven each, Patna and Gaya with five each, Gopalganj and Nawada with three patients each, Nalanda with two cases, and one each in Lakhisarai, Saran, and Bhagalpur.
The total number of cases in the state nearly doubled during the week after 20 members of a family tested positive for the disease in Panjwar village of Siwan district, officials here said.
The village has been completely sealed, with bamboo barricades erected on the streets and drones deployed to ensure people do not venture out of homes. NDRF personnel have been pressed into service to fumigate the area, they added.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...