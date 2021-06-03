TN CM launches Covid-19 relief hamper distribution, second payout

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
The distribution of Covid-19 relief hampers, containing 14 essential commodities including wheat and sugar to beneficiaries, was launched here on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Also, he inaugurated the disbursal of the second instalment under the ₹4,000 cash assistance plan to help people whose livelihoods were affected due to the pandemic and the resultant curbs.
Stalin gave away the cash assistance of ₹2,000, the second instalment and a bag containing the commodities to ten families at the Secretariat here, marking the launch of the initiatives on the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Thursday.
The two initiatives aim to benef over 2.09 crore rice category ration card holders spread across Tamil Nadu. The first instalment of ₹2,000 was disbursed last month through Public Distribution System shops.
In its manifesto for the April 6 Assembly polls, the DMK had promised ₹4,000 cash assistance to people and after Stalin took over as the Chief Minister, he launched the scheme on May 10.
The second instalment disbursal, like the first, would cost the exchequer ₹4,196.38 crore and the distribution of 14 essential commodities, ₹844.51 crore, the government said in an official release.
The pandemic relief pack contains a kilo of wheat, salt and rava, and half kilo each of sugar and urad dhal.
Tamarind and Bengal gram 250 grams each and mustard, cumin, turmeric and chilli powders, all 100 gram each, are part of the pack.
Two tea packets (total 200 grams), a bathing soap and a detergent bar also find a place in the bag.
Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu were present.
