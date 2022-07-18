TN CM Stalin discharged from hospital, casts his vote in the Presidential elections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK was discharged from Kauvery Hospital on Monday after treatment for Covid-19. He was hospitalised on July 14 for investigation and observation after testing positive on July 12.

A bulletin by Kauvery Hospitals on Sunday evening said that Stalin had recovered from the infection.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Stalin went to the Secretariat to cast his vote in the Presidential Elections 2022.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin casts vote in 16th Presidential election, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/fmFb9sdw49 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

While doctors advised Stalin to take rest for a week, in a tweet, he said, "With the love of the people and the care of the doctors, I got well soon from Covid-19 infection. However, the mind did not agree to rest. Tamil Nadu Day and Chess Chennai 2022 tasks await me."