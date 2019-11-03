TSRTC strike: KCR sets November 5 deadline for workers to rejoin duty

Freed from an inhuman practice
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the State Cabinet had decided that the deadline for striking TS Road Transport Corporation staff to resume work is November 5.
Announcing this decision late on Saturday night, he said that the striking workers are being mislead by the union leaders, and that it was in their interest to join work by Tuesday without any conditions.
Rao also announced the Cabinet decision to open up 5,100 routes — nearly half of the 10,400 routes RTC operates in the State — to the private sector. Justifying the decision to privatise, he said that this comes the backdrop of the recently amended enactment by the Centre, and augured well for the future of the ailing Corporation.
Rao said the decision to privatise the routes was based on the Centre's Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, and that it was irrevocable.
The Chief Minister said a Transport Regulatory Commission would be set up to regulate operations. The Commission will regulate the private operators, and ensure the passengers were not fleeced. He said that the RTC will compete with the private sector.
During the briefing, Rao said while the State cabinet decided to offer 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators as of now, he warned that other routes would also be transferred to them if the striking workers do not resume duty by Tuesday midnight.
He made it clear that there was no question of merger of RTC with the State government. This is one of the key demands of the 49,000 RTC workers.
The Chief Minister called upon the striking workers and their families to reason out and not get carried away by union leaders and resume work as this was the last chance to do so. He also made it clear that the strike was illegal, and that if they do not report to work by the deadline, the Government would not hesitate to offer the remaining routes to the private sector.
The RTC strike is now on for the past 30 days and is causing hardship to commuters. The Joint Action Committee, which is spearheading the strike, has decided to step up agitation from November 5.
This decision was made before the Cabinet decision and KCR announcement. It is to be seen how workers’ unions react to the Government offer.
The matter relating to the RTC strike issue is also being considered by the Telangana High Court.
