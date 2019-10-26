Telangana State Road Transport Corporation-Joint Action Committee talks fail to break ice

The maiden attempt to resolve the TSRTC has failed to break the ice, with the employees and management blaming the other side for the abrupt end to the talks.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has alleged that the management has misinterpreted the High Court observations and insisted that it would discuss only 21 demands of their demands, leaving out key demands.

“The court has never indicated that what should be the discussion points. The list that brought to the table didn’t include our demand to merge the Corporation with the Government. We are favourable for talks but the management limited the scope of talks to a few points,” Ashwathama Reddy, the Chairman of the JAC, has said, after the talks ended abruptly.

The JAC leaders have alleged that the officials have forcibly taken their phones, not allowing them to take opinions of other leaders. “We are still open for talks and await their invitation,” he said.

TSRTC Managing Director blamed it on the JAC leaders, saying that they walked out of the talks abruptly, without discussing the demands. Both sides vowed to submit their version to the court, when it hears the case next on October 28.

Though reluctant to initiate talks, the Government had begun the process early this week after the High Court directed it to facilitate talks between the striking employees and management. It felt that some of the demands put forth by the employees.

The TSRTC management set up a committee with six Executive Directors to find a meeting point for discussions and likely burden on the Corporation if some demands were to be met. They submitted a report to the Government on Friday.

Besides the merger demand, the striking employees want revision of pay scales, buy more buses, fill up all vacancies and reduce tax on diesel that the corporation consume.

Talking on the strike recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, however, asserted that the Corporation could not be saved from sinking. He threatened to deploy private buses in large numbers if the employees refused to budge.