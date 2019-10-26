Telangana State Road Transport Corporation-Joint Action Committee talks fail to break ice

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The maiden attempt to resolve the TSRTC has failed to break the ice, with the employees and management blaming the other side for the abrupt end to the talks.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has alleged that the management has misinterpreted the High Court observations and insisted that it would discuss only 21 demands of their demands, leaving out key demands.
“The court has never indicated that what should be the discussion points. The list that brought to the table didn’t include our demand to merge the Corporation with the Government. We are favourable for talks but the management limited the scope of talks to a few points,” Ashwathama Reddy, the Chairman of the JAC, has said, after the talks ended abruptly.
The JAC leaders have alleged that the officials have forcibly taken their phones, not allowing them to take opinions of other leaders. “We are still open for talks and await their invitation,” he said.
TSRTC Managing Director blamed it on the JAC leaders, saying that they walked out of the talks abruptly, without discussing the demands. Both sides vowed to submit their version to the court, when it hears the case next on October 28.
Though reluctant to initiate talks, the Government had begun the process early this week after the High Court directed it to facilitate talks between the striking employees and management. It felt that some of the demands put forth by the employees.
The TSRTC management set up a committee with six Executive Directors to find a meeting point for discussions and likely burden on the Corporation if some demands were to be met. They submitted a report to the Government on Friday.
Besides the merger demand, the striking employees want revision of pay scales, buy more buses, fill up all vacancies and reduce tax on diesel that the corporation consume.
Talking on the strike recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, however, asserted that the Corporation could not be saved from sinking. He threatened to deploy private buses in large numbers if the employees refused to budge.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism