U’khand govt to allow ayurvedic doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The ayurveda-versus-allopathy debate has taken a new turn with the Uttarakhand government deciding to allow ayurvedic doctors to prescribe select allopathic medicines to patients in emergencies.
Making the announcement on the sidelines of a programme to mark the International Day for Yoga at the Uttarakhand Ayurvedic University here on Monday, Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat said the decision was taken for the benefit of the people living in the state’s remote hill areas, where primary health centres (PHCs) mostly have ayurvedic doctors.
Also read: Government to undertake survey on Ayurvedic medicines
There are around 800 ayurvedic doctors in Uttarakhand and as many ayurvedic dispensaries, of which 90 per cent are located in the remote hill areas, he said.
The decision, which requires changes in the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Chikitsa Adhiniyam, will help people living in the disaster and accident prone hill areas who are deprived of proper healthcare facilities, the minister said.
However, the announcement sparked a sharp reaction from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand, which termed it “illegal”.
“It is illegal and falls into the category of mixopathy,” IMA, Uttarakhand secretary Ajay Khanna said.
“Mixopathy will only harm patients in an emergency. The Supreme Court and the high courts are very clear on this. Ayurvedic doctors cannot practise allopathy as they are not qualified for it,” he said.
“How can ayurvedic doctors prescribe allopathic medicines without knowing about allopathy?” Khanna asked.
However, Bharatiya Chikitsa Parishad, Uttarakhand vice president and senior physician JN Nautiyal welcomed the decision, saying 80 per cent of the state’s population, which is deprived of healthcare facilities, is going to benefit immensely from it.
On the IMA’s reaction to the announcement, Nautiyal said, “The IMA has double standards. Ayush doctors work in the ICUs and emergency wards of hospitals. The IMA has no problem with that. But now when something is going to benefit such a large number of people in the hills, they have a problem.”
The ayurveda-versus-allopathy debate began in the country last month when Ramdev questioned the efficacy of allopathic drugs in the treatment of Covid-19, prompting the IMA’s Uttarakhand unit to serve a defamation notice to the yoga exponent and demand a compensation of ₹1,000 crore from him.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...