UPA in clear lead in Tamil Nadu, shows ABP Network-CVoter opinion poll

The ABP Network-CVoter survey has revealed that as per public opinion, the UPA is leading in Tamil Nadu with 41.1 per cent vote share (158 to 166 seats), and the NDA stands second with 28.7 per cent vote share (60 to 68 Seats). Others grab the third spot with a mere 15.7 per cent vote share (0 to 4 seats).

The survey reached out to around 15,000 people in Tamil Nadu and was conducted through CATI (telephonic survey), says a release from ABP Network-CVoter.

DMK leader MK Stalin has emerged as the most-preferred Chief Minister candidate in the state with 36.4 per cent votes, followed by AIADMK’s Edapaddi K Palaniswami with 25.5 per cent votes.

ABP Network, along with research partner CVoter, has conducted the first opinion poll survey for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The survey was aimed at gauging the mood of the voters and to provide a clearer picture of the political climate of the state, the release said.