USTR Katherine Tai is in India to promote bilateral trade and investment ties

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her deputy Ambassador Sarah Bianchi are in New Delhi on a two-day official visit and will hold a bilateral meeting on trade and investment issues, including market access for key items, with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Moday.
The two US trade officials will also participate in the India-US Trade Policy Forum meet scheduled on Tuesday, after a hiatus of four years, and will discuss measures to lay the future road-map for pushing trade and investment ties, with Goyal.
Pending issues such as penal tariffs on Indian steel, market access for medical equipment and dairy from the US, India’s digital tax and non-tariff barriers in both countries are some of the matters likely to be discussed in the bilateral meeting, according to officials.
Tai and Goyal will also take up matters related to the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) beginning in Geneva on November 30. India and the US hold opposing views in important areas such as fisheries subsidies disciplines and public stock holding and there may be attempts made by the two to bridge the gap.
Tai and Bianchi will attend a reception hosted by Goyal on Monday following their bilateral meeting.
