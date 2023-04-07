Kolkata, April 7

State-run West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) has ranked best performing power generation company in the country for the financial year 2022-23. This is according to a list published by the Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power.

Three thermal power plants of WBPDCL have established their places in the top five ranks in terms of its performance and efficiency (as measured by the plant load factor or PLF). Bakreswar power plant of WBPDCL has been ranked number one (PLF- 92.38 per cent) out of total 205 thermal power plants operating in the country, said an official press statement.

Santaldih has been ranked second (PLF-91.37 per cent) followed by Sagardighi plant at fifth position (PLF-89.39 per cent) nationally.

A view of the Bakreswar power plant

Record power generation

WBPDCL has registered record gross generation of 31.85 billion units with a growth of 35 per cent over last two years. It has witnessed a superior performance in the areas of availability, PLF, Specific Oil Consumption (SOC) and auxiliary power consumption (APC). Due to this, profitability has increased three fold. Major turnaround has also been observed in other two plants at Kolaghat and Bandel.

WBPDCL has been ranked best power generation corporation in the country with PLF of 85.23 per cent followed by Odissa Power Corporation with 76.93 per cent, NTPC (coal based station)- 75.9 per cent and DVC at 73.42 per cent.

Nationally, WBPDCL is much ahead of central power sector undertakings who have an average PLF of 75 per cent like NTPC and DVC among others and also among private power companies like Reliance Power, Adani Power and Tata Power with an average PLF of 55.78 per cent and all India thermal power (coal) with PLF of 64.2 per cent.

NTPC Korba has ranked third with 91.15 per cent PLF and NTPC Vindyachal ranked fourth with 89.54 per cent PLF, the release said.

