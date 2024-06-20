Speaking after visiting the Greenfield Capital Region of Amaravati on Thursday, Naidu said ‘extensive damage’ has been done to many constructions which were completed to an extent of 80 per cent by 2019.

“The Assembly Building, Residential quarters of MLAs, Judges, IAS/IPS officers and other buildings were in a state of neglect for the last five years since 2019 when the YSR Congress Party Government came to power,’‘ Naidu said.

The Amaravati Capital Project, which was initiated by the TDP Government after it came to power in 2014 immediately after the bifurcation of the State to create Telangana.

The YSRCP Government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy which came to power in 2019, shelved the capital project in Amaravati and announced three capitals at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as Legislative, Executive and Judicial capital respectively that did not take off till it lost power in elections held recently.

Amaravati project

Reiterating that Amaravati will be developed as the lone capital of AP, Naidu said Visakhapatnam will be developed as financial capital of the state while Kurnool would be transformed into a modern city.

“Amaravati will be developed in self-financing mode and can generate revenue to the State Government to take up welfare programmes as well after its completion,’‘ the Chief Minister said adding that Amaravati will be a `people’s capital’ without being confined to any particular community or section of the State.

Naidu began his visit with the inspection of the `Praja Vedika,’ the public interface platform of Naidu during 2014-19 which was demolished by Jagan Reddy Government in 2019. He examined all destroyed roads and half-constructed canals in the region.

“All structures are now surrounded by scrub forest. We will first call for a tender to clear this completely so the exact status can be ascertained. An investigation will also be ordered into the looting of construction materials of the contractors to punish the guilty,’‘ he said.

The sacrifices of 29,000 farmers and others who pooled in about 55,000 acres of land for the new capital were completely ignored by the previous Jagan Reddy’s government which `destroyed Amaravati capital project’ Naidu alleged.