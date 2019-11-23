With Modi, everything is possible, says Devendra Fadnavis

Modi hain toh mumkin hai (With Modi, everything is possible), said Maharashtra’s newly sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to BJP workers at the party’s headquarters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the BJP-led government will complete its full term. “ We have decided to give a strong government to the State. Modi hain toh mumkin hain. I thank Modiji and Amit Shahji for their support,” said Fadnavis.

He thanked rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar and said, “ NCP’s leader (in the State legislature) Ajit Pawar has supported the government with all his MLAs.”

Without naming Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, “All allies are with us, except one. We are committed to the welfare of the people in Maharashtra”.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Dilip Walse-Patil have approached Ajit Pawar. According to reports, NCP leaders are trying to convince the rebel leader to return to the party fold.

NCP’s legislature party is scheduled to meet later today to discuss the developments. Party sources said that NCP might remove Ajit Pawar as its leader in the State legislature.