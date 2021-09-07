News

NBCC appoints REPL as consultant for State Guest House in Vijayawada

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 07, 2021

The guest house will have a built area of about 1 lakh square feet

NBCC (India) Limited has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) to provide architectural and engineering consultancy services for development of State Guest House with commercial complex at Vijayawada under the “Mission Build AP”.

The State Guest House will have a built up area of about 1 lakh sq ft with a commercial complex of 2.5 lakh sq ft on a 3.26 acre property located in Vijayawada under AP Land Monetization.

Pradeep Misra, CMD, REPL, in a statement said, “This project is the result of our extensive experience in architecture planning & designing. As a consultant to NBCC, we will provide optimum solutions to design the energy efficient campus.”

Satish Sehta, VP, REPL, said: “REPL will provide comprehensive services from concept to commissioning stage. We will assist in coordination and bid process management. The project completion period is 24 months.”

REPL is working on several projects in AP. These include GIS-Based Master Plans of 4 clusters comprising of 14 ULB’s, Architectural and Engineering consultancy services for Govt. Medical College at Madnapalle.

Published on September 07, 2021

Andhra Pradesh
