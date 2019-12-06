NEFT to be available 24x7 from Dec 16: RBI

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, said the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility should be made available by member banks participating in the payment system from December 16 on all days of the year, including holidays.
NEFT is a nation-wide payment system facilitating one-to-one funds transfer. Under this scheme, individuals, firms and corporates can electronically transfer funds from any bank branch to any individual, firm or corporate having an account with any other bank branch in the country participating in the scheme.
With effect from December 16 (00:30 hours), there will be 48 half-hourly batches every day. The settlement of first batch will commence after 00:30 hours, and the last batch will end at 00:00 hours. Currently, fund transfer transactions are settled in batches under NEFT, which operates in 23 half-hourly batches from 8 am to 7 pm on working days.
The RBI said that the existing discipline for crediting beneficiary’s account or returning the transaction (within two hours of settlement of the respective batch) to the originating bank will continue. Member banks will ensure sending of positive confirmation message for all NEFT credits. Member banks are expected to keep adequate liquidity in their current account with the RBI at all times to facilitate the successful posting of NEFT batch settlements.
They have also been advised to initiate necessary action and ensure availability of all necessary infrastructural requirements at their end for providing seamless NEFT 24x7 facility to their customers.
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...