No load shedding planned for 9 pm lights off: Power Ministry

There is no load shedding planned to stabilize the electricity grid during the 9-minute light switch off at 9:00 pm, according to the Ministry of Power.

In a statement detailing answers to Frequently Asked Questions, the Power Ministry said, "Domestic lighting load is much less than 20 per cent. Such kind of reduction in demand can be easily managed for which standard technical operating protocols are in place...no load shedding is planned."

The Ministry said that all domestic appliances would be safe. “These appliances should be operated normally as per requirements by the consumers. No need at all to especially switch off at 9 pm,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked citizens to switch off lights and illuminate candles to show solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 at 9:00 pm today for 9 minutes.

“Only domestic home lights in the houses have to be put off voluntarily as appealed by our PM. It is again reiterated that no street lights, common area places, hospitals and other essential services have to switch off their lights,” the statement said.

“Indian Electricity Grid is well designed to handle such kind of load variation and has several in-built levels of control and safety mechanisms to absorb any kind of frequency changes occurring due to such load variation. Thus, all the domestic appliances will be totally safe and hence should be kept in normal functioning mode as per the requirements,” the statement added.