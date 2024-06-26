The first trial of strength in the newly-elected Lok Sabha went in the favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday with the election of Om Birla as speaker for the second consecutive term through voice vote. The principal opposition party, the Congress says is now ready to press for election if the post of the Deputy Speaker is not offered to the opposition.

Birla, a third time MP from Kota (Rakasthan), is the sixth speaker elected for second term and second elected after completing full five years term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior BJP leaders and leaders of coalition partners moved 13 motions, while three motions were moved for Congress nominee K Suresh. The motion moved by Modi was placed for voice vote and it got passed. Since the principle opposition party and many other parties did not press for division, Birla was elected the Speaker and soon led to the chair by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Congratulating him on his fresh term on behalf of the entire House, Mod lauded Birla as Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha and also as a parliamentarian. He said that Birla presided over a golden era in Lok Sabha’s history as a number of historic decisions were taken during its previous term.

Noting that he is the first Speaker after Balram Jakhar, who was in the Chair between 1980 and 1989, to get another term after serving a full tenure, the PM expressed confidence that he will continue to create new benchmarks. Modi pointed out to a 20-year period when those elected speaker either did not contest elections or did not win an election after their appointment, and said it is Birla, who has scripted history by returning as Speaker after emerging victorious again.

The Prime Minister noted the previous Lok Sabha notched up to 97 per cent productivity, highest in 25 years, and said Birla ensured the House functioning even during the Covid period and maintained its dignity and decorum, at times by taking difficult decision.

In his congratulatory speech, Gandhi said the opposition wanted the House to function “often and well” and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust. “The opposition would like to assist you in your work,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House. “We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken,” he said.

On similar lines, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the suspension of MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha was “not desired”. “It is my firm belief and so far as parliamentary democratic practice is concerned, the House belongs to the opposition. This attitude needs to be adopted by the ruling party,” he said. DMK’s T R Baalu also reminded the Speaker that he should treat the opposition and the ruling party in the same manner.

All eyes are now on the post of Deputy Speaker, to be appointed under Article 93 of the Constitution. While NDA is silent on the issue, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hoped that this post will be given to the opposition. “In case not given, then we will press for election and K Suresh will be our nominees,” he said.

INSET

Rahul Gandhi given recognition as Leader of Opposition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday recognised Congress leader and MP from Rai Bareli Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabh. Gandhi will have the status at par with a Union Cabinet Minister in the order of protocol.

Recognition under under, Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, will be effective from June 9. The notification of recognition issued after the Congress Parliamentary Party recommended Gandhi’s name as leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The lower house will have LOP after a gap of 10 years. Rule says, leader of a party having members totalling 10 per cent or more of the strength of the house can be recognised as LOP. Since, no party has required number during 2014-19, so no LOP was recognised.

Gandhi, who earlier in the day joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in escorting the newly-elected Birla to the speaker’s chair, thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment to the role.

“I thank Congress president @kharge ji, and all the Congress leaders and ‘babbar sher’ karyakartas from across the country for their overwhelming support and warm wishes. Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government accountable for their actions,” Gandhi said.