Performance standards being set for officers under ‘min govt, max governance’: Rajnath Singh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that performance standards are being set for officers, and mechanisms developed for greater prudence in financial management under the Centre’s vision of ‘minimum government and maximum governance’.

He said this in his address at a workshop for integrated finance advisors, organised by the finance division of the Defence Ministry at the DRDO Bhawan here.

“Under the ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ (vision), government functions are being made more effective and efficient. Performance standards are being set for government officers. And in financial management, mechanisms are being adopted for more prudence and accountability,” Singh said.

