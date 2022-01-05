PM’s Punjab visit cut short as protestors blocked road

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Our Bureau
New Delhi, January 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, where he was to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹ 42,750 crore, was cut short as protestors blocked a road on which his convoy was travelling around 30 kms away from Hussainiwala on Wednesday.
“Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM,” a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out.
After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport, the statement added.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action,” it said.
About nine farmer unions had announced that they would hold protests in the State during Modi’s visit on January 5. The PM was to address a rally in Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of several development projects including two major road corridors, a new broad gauge railway line, a medical satellite centre and two medical colleges.
Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes and when the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the memorial via road.
“He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the release noted.
The Home Ministry said that the PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. “As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed,” the release said.
