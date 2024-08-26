Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and briefed him on his recent visit to Ukraine, where he met Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy.

“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability,” Modi posted on the social media platform `X’  after his conversation with Biden.

Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability, per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” the PM said in his post.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad, and agreed to remain in touch.

