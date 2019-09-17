All legal options being explored in Maradu flats case: Kerala CM

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
An all-party meeting held here has resolved to explore all possible avenues to ensure five apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi are spared from being razed to the ground as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also assured the meeting that all legal options would be exhausted to maintain status quo. If needed, a delegation would be sent to New Delhi for discussions with the Centre. Representatives of various political parties promised full cooperation to the Chief Minister. Any action would be initiated with the full knowledge of the Supreme Court and under its guidance, he added.
The Centre is in a position to invoke special powers to announce concessions in such cases as per provisions of the Environment Protection Act. The Chief Minister hoped that the Centre would exercise these powers. The State has already written to the Centre that it should weigh the threat of severe ecological damage the demolition of the five massive structures could raise and should help the State with handling the grave threat of air and water pollution.
The Chief Minister has already talked to the Union Minister for Environment and Forests and expressed the desire that the latter implead itself in the related case.
Meanwhile, public and political support is pouring in for the 350 families affected by the order, whose hopes are now pinned on the legal steps they are entitled to take in the case, including filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court.
Leaders of all major political fronts, the CPM, Congress and the BJP, have called for a humanitarian approach to solving the crisis and have demanded accountability on the part of the original builders of the apartments.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports