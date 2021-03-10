Asset Homes wins 4 national awards

Asset Homes, one of the leading builders of Kerala, has won four awards at the 12th edition of CIDC Vishwakarma Awards instituted by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), a body promoted by the country’s construction industry and Niti Aayog.

Asset Homes stood at the second position in the best professionally managed company (₹10-crore - ₹500-crore) category. It won the award for the best construction project — Asset Canvas, an apartment project in Kochi.

The company also won the achievement award for construction safety, health and environment for Asset Rangoli, another project in Kochi, and first position and Achievement Award for Corona warriors.

The awards were given away at a function at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, by Sanjeev Jindal, ED - Engineering, Airport Authorities of India and Jogy P Thomas, CEO, Kore Communities India. It was received for Asset Homes by Mahesh L, Chief Technical Officer.