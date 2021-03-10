Real Estate

Asset Homes wins 4 national awards

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 10, 2021

Stood at second position in the best professionally managed company (₹10-cr - ₹500-cr) category

Asset Homes, one of the leading builders of Kerala, has won four awards at the 12th edition of CIDC Vishwakarma Awards instituted by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), a body promoted by the country’s construction industry and Niti Aayog.

Asset Homes stood at the second position in the best professionally managed company (₹10-crore - ₹500-crore) category. It won the award for the best construction project — Asset Canvas, an apartment project in Kochi.

The company also won the achievement award for construction safety, health and environment for Asset Rangoli, another project in Kochi, and first position and Achievement Award for Corona warriors.

The awards were given away at a function at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, by Sanjeev Jindal, ED - Engineering, Airport Authorities of India and Jogy P Thomas, CEO, Kore Communities India. It was received for Asset Homes by Mahesh L, Chief Technical Officer.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 10, 2021
award and prize
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.