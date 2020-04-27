Chairman of IIA-Kerala seeks incentives for construction sector

The future of Kerala’s construction sector looks bright and promising in post-Covid days, as people’s reverse migration could be expected to accelerate the demand for housing in the State.

Besides, the proven healthcare system would give rise to additional infrastructure in healthcare facilities, turning Kerala into a destination for affordable medical treatment, said L Gopakumar, Chairman, Indian Institute of Architects-Kerala.

The containment of Covid-19 proved to the world that Kerala is a haven for people to settle in, post-retirement. Since industrial or agricultural growth in the State is an impossibility for reasons known to all, only building industry needs to be given priority, he said.

Sops sought

According to him, the construction industry in Kerala suffered huge setbacks in the last few years and Covid-19 inflicted another blow, forcing many projects to slow down or stop. The damage will be far-reaching, impacting individual builders, contracting firms, and the profession at large. Small businesses have been especially hit hard by the economic fallout.

The premier employer of Kerala is the construction industry and millions of daily wage labourers depend on it for livelihood. To ensure the flow of funds, he urged the government to design a bouquet of relaxations and incentives for the next one or two years.