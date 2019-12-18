Embassy Group consortium to invest ₹100 cr in BIAL entertainment arena

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Embassy Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, and Phase 1 Experiences, an event organiser, which bagged the tender floated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), are setting up an entertainment arena at the airport with an investment of over ₹100 crore.
The consortium plans to develop and create the entertainment infrastructure in which live entertainment company – Live Nation – is expected to act as a project consultant.
The facility will come with a supersized dome to hold about 9,000 people for concerts and mega-events and a separate dome to host corporate events for upto 2,000 people.
Talking about the company’s association with airport experiential and entertainment arena project, Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, said: “After having three decade of experience in commercial, residential, industrial, warehousing, hospitality, education and retail spaces, now we have got an opportunity to build the end-to-end infrastructure of the entertainment venue.”
Paul Antonio, President, Asia and Middle East, Live Nation, said: “We plan to contribute to the establishment of this venue, both in terms of supporting the mobilisation and subsequently the programming of international artists. The venue will play host and I look forward to bringing our touring artists and live events here.”
Rao Munukutla, Chief Real Estate Officer, BIAL, said: “This is a significant stepping stone towards making the Benguluru airport a hub of entertainment, not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire country. This arena will be a first-of-its-kind to be created at an airport and the first multi-purpose venue in India to host events and other activity.”
“The entertainment arena at the airport will be the pinnacle of live entertainment in India and our vision is to radically enhance the live experience quotient of the Indian consumer. Just like multiplexes trans-formed the cinematic experience and 5G is about to reshape the digital experience, we aim to take the live entertainment experience to the next level in India,” said Oum Pradutt, Founder & Managing Director, Phase 1 Experiences.
He further said: “The venue will be at par with iconic international concert arenas such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena, enabling us to import the biggest shows and best of global talent to India. This will attract audiences and fans from not just across India, but across South Asia, and establish Bengaluru’s position as a live concert and entertainment capital – globally.”
