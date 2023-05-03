Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported 58 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹412.14 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 on higher revenue driven by strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at ₹260.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,838.82 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,522.57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In the entire last fiscal, net profit increased to ₹571.39 crore from ₹352.37 crore in 2021-22. Total income also grew to ₹3,039 crore from ₹2,585.69 crore.

Recently, Godrej Properties reported 56 per cent rise in sales booking for last fiscal to an all-time high of ₹12,232 crore on strong demand for residential properties. Its sale bookings stood at ₹7,861 crore in 2021-22.

Cash collections in FY23 grew 41 per cent to ₹8,991 crore.

Godrej Properties also reported its highest ever quarterly and annual project deliveries. "Delivered projects aggregating over 10 million square feet across 5 cities in FY23 including 7.6 million square feet in Q4," it had said.

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej Industries, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It mainly focuses on Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Pune for development of residential projects.