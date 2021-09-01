Home décor brand Chumbak bets big on omnichannel model for growth

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Home décor and accessories brand Chumbak, traditionally focusing on sales through its exclusive outlets pre-pandemic, is betting big on the omnichannel model for growing business. The company, which has been witnessing steady traction for its home décor and furniture range since the pandemic in 2020, is looking to expand its portfolio and add more lines of furniture.
According to Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak, sales through digital media, which accounted for roughly around 20-25 per cent of total business pre-pandemic, surged to nearly 90 per cent during the lockdown. The company expects the share of digital and omnichannel sales to settle at around 60-65 per cent, with the remaining (35 per cent) coming from offline channels.
“Omnichannel is the buzzword. Customers would prefer to buy online and pick it up from a store. Retail will serve as touchpoints for customers, and digital online channels will grow faster due to the reach,” Nangia told BusinessLine.
The company is expecting a “high double-digit” kind of growth this fiscal backed by steady demand for home décor and furnishing and supported by its digital approach.
Chumbak, which had close to 70 stores pre-pandemic, has rationalized offline stores and expects to bring it down to around 55 moving forward.
“When you go online and omnichannel, you can manage your inventory better and make marketing spends more efficient and market-specific,” he said.
The Covid-19 induced slowdown affected sales of lifestyle products and accessories as people were not stepping out as much as they did earlier. However, with people spending more time at home, there was an increasing demand for home refurbishing products. This helped the company post steady sales last year and the early part of this year.
The company’s business, which was equally split between home décor and fashion lifestyle pre-pandemic, has seen a higher tilt towards home furnishing during the pandemic. Home décor currently accounts for 60 per cent of its sales, and it is expected to remain so moving forward.
“We are expanding our product range and our line of furniture. When people stay at home they tend to spend on home furnishing,” he said.
The company is also looking to tap the overseas markets for exports moving forward.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...