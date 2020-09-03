NBCC bags order from EC to construct building in Delhi

State-owned firm NBCC has bagged ₹150 crore project from Election Commission of India to design and construct an office building at Dwarka in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Election Commission of India on September 1 for planning, designing and construction of office building in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The company would work as a project management consultant.

“The likely estimated cost of the project would be ₹150 crore,” the filing said.